No arrests made in Saturday night checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint in the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue on Saturday night.

No arrests were made for anyone driving under the influence out of the 1,753 cars screened, according to BPD.

However, police say eight drivers were found to be driving without a license and seven motorists were driving on a suspended license.

Bakersfield Police will continue to ramp up patrols Sunday for anyone celebrating the St. Patrick’s holiday with too much spirits. As always, if you see a drunk driver call 9-1-1.