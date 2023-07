BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair hype is starting to build up around the community.

Kern residents and beyond can expect the same great food, decorations and festivities in nine short weeks at the great Kern County Fair. The concerts at the Budweiser Pavilion are included in fair admission, and will feature Rodney Atkins, Brian McKnight, Blue Oyster Cult, 38 Special and others.

Check the Kern County Fair website for a full list of planned events.