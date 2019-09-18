Nighttime freeway closures scheduled next week for construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures are scheduled on Highways 58 and 99 and Wible Road beginning Sunday for demolition work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closures will occur from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 22 to 26 for demolition work on the westbound 58 bridge that crosses Highway 99, according to a TRIP news release. The existing bridge barrier will be removed in advance of widening the structure.

The westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will be closed each night. Motorists will need to exit at Union Avenue and travel south to Ming Avenue to connect to southbound Highway 99.

On Sunday and Monday night, southbound Highway 99 and the inside northbound lane will be closed, according to the release. Southbound motorists will exit at Stockdale Highway and take Wible Road to the Ming Avenue interchange. Two lanes will remain open on northbound 99.

All northbound lanes and the inside southbound lane of Highway 99 are expected to close Tuesday and Wednesday night, and northbound motorists will detour off the freeway at Ming Avenue and follow Wible to the California Avenue interchange. Two southbound lanes will remain open.

And on Thursday night, Wible Road will close in the vicinity of the bridge crossing, the release said. Motorists can use Real Road or H Street to travel between Brundage Lane/Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue.

The schedule may change without notice. TRIP asks motorists to slow down and pay attention to construction and detour signage.