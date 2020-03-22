Newsom: State leasing 2 hospitals, ordering 10,000 ventilators for expected COVID-19 patient surge

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has authorized $42 million in emergency funding and placed an order for 10,000 ventilators as the state broadens its response to COVID-19.

Most of the funds allocated Saturday, $30 million, will pay for three-month leases on two hospitals — one in each of the state’s two population centers, Seton Medical Center in Daly City and St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Seton will expand its capacity to provide care for up to 120 COVID-19 patients beginning as soon as next Wednesday, the governor’s office announced. Verily will operate the Northern California medical center on the state’s behalf.

St. Vincent Medical Center closed in January, but the state is preparing the facility to begin caring for up to 366 COVID-19 patients as soon as possible, the governor’s office said.

The state, in partnership with local officials, previously decided to reopen Community Hospital in Long Beach for the specific purpose of accepting patients transferred from other hospitals in the area. The hospital will begin accepting transfer patients on Saturday and has a capacity of 158 beds.

“California is mobilizing every part of government to support our health care delivery system, its workers, and those among us who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Newsom said.

The state committed to fund:

$1.4 million to expand capacity of the state’s public health lab in Richmond.

$8.65 million to purchase new ventilators, as well as IV fusion pumps, and refurbish additional ventilators.

$2 million to contract with American Medical Response to provide patient transportation.

California previously requested medical protective equipment and clothes from the Strategic National Stockpile, and those shipments have started arriving. The request includes 58,381 N95 masks, 853,730 surgical masks, 162,565 face shields, 132,544 surgical gowns, 678 coveralls and 471,941 gloves. The state also requested an additional shipment of 20 million N95 masks, 10 million surgical masks, 600,000 surgical gowns, 600,000 face shields, 600,000 gloves, 300,000 goggles, and 100,000 coveralls.

California also asked for 10,000 ventilators, 2 million swabs and 200,000 RNA extraction kits.

Additionally, California is trying to remove barriers to telehealth services for 22 million residents, which will allow individuals to receive care and treatment remotely, while isolating at home. Commercial and Medi-Cal managed care plans have been directed to allow members to obtain health care via telehealth when it’s deemed medically appropriate to do so. Providers will be reimbursed at the same rate, whether a service is provided in-person or through telehealth.