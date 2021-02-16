Newsom says state vaccine supply low, working to get more doses to meet demand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — As California continues to try to boost vaccine distribution, state leaders says supply is slowing it down.

“The issue at the end of the day, is supply,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday.

Newsom said there are simply not enough doses of the vaccine being manufactured to fulfill the state’s expanding vaccine distribution effort.

“We need more Moderna vaccine, more Pfizer vaccine, we need to get federal approval of the J&J vaccine,” he said.

Even if Johnson & Johnson gets emergency authorization for its version of the vaccine, Newsom says the supplies wouldn’t be available until the summer.

“And so over the course of the next number of weeks, supply is limited,” Newsom said.

Officials say California is now averaging a distribution of more than 200,000 shots a day, and recently signed a contract with Blue Shield to get out three to four million doses per week by spring.

State and local leaders Tuesday celebrated the opening of California’s second federally managed mass vaccination site in Southern California. The federal government promised to send about 2.5 million vaccine doses within the next two weeks, along with weekly updates on future shipments.

FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton said, “We’re committed to ensuring that everyone who wants the vaccine gets one.”

Pfizer just last week said it is working to cut manufacturing time in half. Moderna is also asking the FDA to allow the company to increase the amount of doses provided in each vial.