New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez has presumed COVID-19 infection, was near Pelosi, other lawmakers last week

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

The congresswoman spoke on the House floor Friday and stood near Pelosi after the signing of the $2 trillion stimulus bill

(NBC NEWS) –– Rep. Nydia Velazquez said Monday she’s been “diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection,” three days after she spoke on the House floor and stood near 80-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the signing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

In a statement, the Democrat from New York said she first started feeling sick “in the wee hours of Sunday morning.”

“I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion and stomach upset. I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food. After speaking with The Attending Physician by phone, I was diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection,” said Velazquez, 67.

“My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home. At the advice of The Attending Physician, neither COVID 19 laboratory testing nor a doctor’s office visit was recommended. I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff.”

Dozens of members of Congress had to rush back to Washington, D.C. on Friday to vote for the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package after Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said he planned to try to force a recorded vote on the legislation.

The threat meant Pelosi had to scuttle plans to pass the legislation with a simple voice vote and required a quorum of at least 216 members to be in attendance.

Velazquez tweeted Friday that was she was “back in DC as we prepare to pass the #coronavirus stimulus package.” “There are reports one GOP Member may delay this bill, but make no mistake, we WILL pass this bill for families, workers & small businesses,” she said then.

Her office had no immediate comment.

Photos from the signing ceremony show her standing behind Pelosi at the bill signing, and later chatting in close quarters with Pelosi and Rep. Maxine Waters.