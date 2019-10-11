New state bill requires construction employers to provide training to employees on valley fever

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California construction workers will soon receive valley fever awareness and prevention training.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill from Assemblyman Rudy Salas requiring construction employers in counties highly affected by valley fever to provide education and training to employees with the hopes that it will help prevent the spread of the disease.

The requirement will go into effect on May 1.

“Workers who get valley fever often don’t know that they are infected until the symptoms become too hard to ignore and then they end up in the hospital,” Salas said. “But if we can make sure that employers and workers are using the best methods of prevention and…that they can identify the symptoms to get diagnosed and treated early, it makes all the difference in terms of improving health outcomes for vulnerable workers.”

With Assembly Bill 203, workers will receive education about prevention methods, recognizing symptoms, risk factors and more. The bill, which goes into effect on May 1, largely applies to workers in Central Valley counties such as Kern, Fresno, Kings and Tulare.