New report shows man arrested in 2018 for bringing knife to BC campus

A man was arrested at Bakersfield College last year for bringing a weapon to campus, according to a new report.

The arrest was mentioned in the college’s Campus Security and Fire Safety Report for 2018 released earlier this month. The Bakersfield Police Department said a man who wasn’t a student was arrested in June 2018 after he brought a knife to campus. No one was hurt in the incident.

The report also details other crimes that occurred both on and off the campus. There were two rape cases and two fondling cases last year, about in line with 2017.

The college also saw a total of 12 burglaries last year, a few more than in 2017. Half of the burglaries occurred on campus, according to the report.

There were also four aggravated assaults reported last year, more than have been reported in the past few years. There were also seven motor vehicle thefts, a few less than in 2017.

According to the report, there were no hate crimes reported in 2018.

“It is our goal that every individual on campus is aware of the policies, procedures, services, and steps that each of us can take to ensure BC is an environment where we can feel safe to visit, learn, and work,” President Sonya Christian said in the report. “Our Public Safety officers often say ‘if you see something, say something!’ and I hope to reinforce this message today. A safe and welcoming campus is achieved through mutual cooperation, shared responsibility, respect and integrity. Let us each do our part to foster a supportive and secure environment.”

To see the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2piZd3z.

