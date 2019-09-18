New report shows GET saw nearly 3 percent drop in ridership last fiscal year

Golden Empire Transit saw ridership drop nearly 3 percent this past fiscal year, according to a new report from the GET District.

The report said that in the recently completed 2018-19 fiscal year, the GET system saw a total of 6.2 million passengers, a 2.8 percent drop in ridership from the previous fiscal year. However, the report said weekend ridership on nearly half of its routes stayed at the same level or saw an increase.

The GET a Lift program also saw a decrease in ridership, with the report counting 55,655 passengers for the year, a 4.4 percent drop from the previous year.

The report said 85 percent of all GET trips ran on time, meeting district standards. The report said there was a 29 percent decrease in missed trip reports compared to 2017-18.

To see the full performance report, visit https://bit.ly/2mjUM72.

