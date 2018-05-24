New prescription discount card for Kern County residents

Kern County supervisors are expected to announce a new program designed to help county residents save money on their prescription drugs, according to the Kern County Administrative Office.

The Coast2Coast Rx prescription discount card will be available to all county residents, “regardless of income, age, or health status,” according to the Kern County Administrative Office.

“With healthcare costs on the rise, prescription drug discounts will help ease some of the financial burdens individuals and families are facing at a time when they need it the most,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said. “Even for those that are insured, if a particular drug isn’t covered under a current health plan, they can use the card to save on those prescriptions.”

The card is set to be distributed free of charge and may be used at all pharmacy chains and most independent pharmacies throughout the county. The program has saved cardholders across the nation an average of 65 percent on prescription drugs so far this year, officials said.

The program comes at no cost to the county, and in fact earns the county money, receiving $1.25 in royalties from Coast2Coast Rx for each prescription sold through the program, officials said.

County supervisors are expected to officially announce the program at Tuesday’s board meeting.