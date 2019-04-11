New Mexico man pulled over, caught with 44 diamonds in anal cavity
(KOB) Diamonds are supposed to be a girl's best friend, but they didn't bring as much happiness to an Albuquerque, New Mexico man. Based on what police said, they probably brought a lot of discomfort and criminal charges.
Officers stopped Eusebio Padilla in Northwest Albuquerque for driving his motorcycle without a license plate. After observing a knife on Padilla, the officer said he patted the suspect down.
At that time, the officer said Padilla pulled a bag filled with 44 diamonds from his anal cavity.
Padilla told police that he got the diamonds from his uncle who "usually has stolen items."
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Z1yIx5
More Stories
-
HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A language professor has given a Hawaiian name -…
-
-
DOVER, Del. (AP) - The remains of three Marines killed by a roadside…