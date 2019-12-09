New hotel Home2Suites holding hiring event on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Home2Suites by Hilton, the new hotel opening at Brimhall and Coffee roads, is holding a hiring event on Tuesday. 

The event will be held at the Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hotel will hold open interviews for several new positions, such as guest service agents, housekeepers, laundry attendants and night auditors.

Paper applications will be made available to attendees at the event. Job-seekers are urged to bring copies of their resume and any other relevant information. 

