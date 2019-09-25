New England Patriots sign Bakersfield native Cody Kessler

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The New England Patriots has announced that they have signed quarterback and Bakersfield native Cody Kessler.

Kessler, 26, was a backup quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars from October 2018 to May of this year. In August, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in five games.

He was initially drafted as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and stayed there through the 2017 season.

Kessler has completed 64 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kessler is a Centennial High School graduate and attended college at the University of Southern California.

Terms of Kessler’s contract with the Patriots have not been provided.

