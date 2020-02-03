New Business, New Mural: Apricot Door opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new hair salon is open in the Rosedale area and the owner hopes the vibrant new mural will grab people’s attention.

The mural was painted by local artist and art teacher, Beth Chaney.

The owner of the Apricot Door, Jana’e Hulsey, hired Beth to give vibrancy to what once was just a cinder block wall.

The mural not only adds beauty to the business, it also adds color and style to an area that needs it.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with it, I’m not gonna lie,” said Hulsey. “It started with a blank wall and turned into a beautiful story. I’m really glad to celebrate the completion of it today and just everything the wall means to all of us.”

Hulsey says she hopes to eventually be able to share the space with other creatives.

The Apricot Door can be found at 9925 Rosedale Highway.