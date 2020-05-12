New bill aims to provide financial relief to workers, more jobs amid COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Today, Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 1842, also known as the California Works and Recovery Act.

The goal of the legislation is to provide relief and economic assistance to workers, families and small businesses while expanding job opportunities to help those affected by the pandemic-induced recession.

The bill would fund infrastructure projects for immediate job creation, provide recovery grants for local housng, transportation & community development projects, increase healthcare workforce in high shortage areas, provide assistance to food banks and more.

“Working families are facing an unprecedented economic crisis due to COVID-19 and the government needs to step up to the plate to get people and our economy back to work,” said Assemblymember Salas. “To meet this moment, we need to expand job opportunities, help small businesses, and support our workers and local cities. AB 1842 provides the support we need to revitalize the economy and create a stronger California for all.”



AB 1842 will ensure immediate action and substantive steps are taken to help workers and small businesses to facilitate economic recovery and ensure the well-being of working families everywhere, Salas said.