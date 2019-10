It is now easier to search the Kern County Library catalog and access other library services on your cell phone.

ValleyCat, the San Joaquin Valley Library System’s catalog program, is now available as an app through Google Play and Apple app stores. The new app will allow users to browse the catalog, make requests and renewals, download ebooks or audiobooks, view account fines and more.

For more information about the app, ask a library staff member or call 661-868-0700.