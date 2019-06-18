Nelly, Josh Turner and more to heat up the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hot temperatures are nothing new in Bakersfield, but when Nelly sings about it expect crowds to take notice.

The popular rapper, probably best known for his 2002 smash “Hot in Herre,” country singer Josh Turner and funk rocker KC and The Sunshine Band are among those who will be performing at the Kern County Fair’s Budweiser Pavilion this September, the fair announced Monday.

All concerts are free with the price of admission.

The fair will run from Sept. 18 through the 29 and has “The Food – The Fun – The Fair!” as its theme.

Following are the Budweiser Pavilion acts: