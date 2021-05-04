Nearly 32% of KHSD students have returned to campus so far, new data shows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 32 percent of Kern High School District students have returned to campus so far, new data shows.

During last night’s school board meeting, the district provided a presentation showing that a total of 13,146 students, or 31.9 percent, have returned for in-person learning. The district finished its gradual reopening last week, with sophomores and juniors being allowed to return.

“It’s clear to see that a majority of the students have remained in distance learning,” said Assistant Superintendent of Education Services Dean McGee. “As we’re moving towards summer, we need to recondition students to be at school every day. We know that all of the sites are working hard to encourage students to come.”

Freshmen students have the highest return rate. The presentation shows 4,223 students — or 38.5 percent of that group — have returned to the classroom. Seniors have the lowest return rate at 24.5 percent, or 2,363 students.

“We hope for more, but… seniors were already starting to move on with the way that they were planning for their future,” McGee said. “Most of the seniors chose to stay in distance learning. Some of them may have already started working or had other commitments and it was easier for them to stay in distance learning, so that’s what they chose to do.”

The presentation shows that 3,540 sophomores and 3,020 juniors have returned.

The district said it plans to be fully open in the fall and will offer distance learning only to independent study students.

“We will not be doing distance learning like we do now,” McGee said.