Nearly 30 airmen transfer into Space Force in ceremony at Edwards base

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) — Almost 30 airmen were transferred into Space Force in a ceremony Thursday at Edwards Air Force Base.

“The Space Force is tasked with protecting U.S. and coalition forces interests in space and to deter aggression in, from and to space as well as to conduct space operations,” said a release from the base.

In May 2020, active-duty Air Force personnel in specified “Organic Space” career fields were able to officially apply to transfer to Space Force, the release said.