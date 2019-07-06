Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake not mission capable following earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake says it is not mission capable until further notice but security protocols remain in effect after Friday’s magnitude 7.1 temblor.

The base was also rocked Thursday by a magnitude 6.4 quake near Ridgecrest which – until Friday – was the largest quake to hit the region in 20 years.

“Non-essential active duty, drilling reservists, civilian employees, and dependents are authorized to evacuate to a radius of 100 miles from safe haven Naval Base Ventura County,” the China Lake base’s Facebook page said early Saturday.

A family information call center has been established for questions regarding how to obtain support. The hotline number is 1-844-523-2025.