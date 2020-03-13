WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor announces postponement of Boston Marathon

KGET 17
FILE- April 17, 2017, file photo, Galen Rupp, center, steps for the start of the men’s elite runners group in the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. Footwear will be a the forefront at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials this weekend in Atlanta. No matter what time the marathoners turn in or how well they run, the they know their shoes will be the real headliner. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
BOSTON (KGET) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has announced the Boston Marathon has been postponed due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns. It will take place Monday, Sept. 14.