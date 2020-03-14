Breaking News
Multiple national, local and sports events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Click here for a full list.

Two visitors in Hawaii test positive for COVID-19

National
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials announced that two visitors on Kauai tested positive for coronavirus on March 13.

According to Kauai officials, two adult visitors — one man and one woman — were under investigation. Their test results later returned positive for the virus.

The two are currently in an isolation facility provided by the county, which officials say is away from the general public.

The State Department of Health will continue to monitor the patients.

Hawaii Governor David Ige will host a press conference on this matter on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

Stay tuned with KHON2 as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story