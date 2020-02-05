Trump avoids Pelosi handshake; Pelosi tears Trump speech transcript

WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s State of the Union Address was book-ended by two moments highlighting a polarized American political climate.

First, as President Trump handed copies of the speech to Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the speaker reaches out to recieve her copy along with a handshake but the President either ignored her gesture or just didn’t notice it. The two did not shake hands.

At the end of the speech, Pelosi tore up the copy of the speech as Trump wrapped up and waived to the crowd.

CNN reports a source close to Pelosi said it wasn’t planned.