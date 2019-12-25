Texas homeowner shoots and kills 3 with shotgun during break-in

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (NBC News) — A Texas homeowner shot and killed three people who he said were trying to break into his trailer home, authorities said.

The homeowner was injured in the exchange of gunfire Monday and remained hospitalized, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

Gonzalez said the homeowner, whom he did not identify, opened fire on the men with a shotgun after they entered the trailer in the Houston suburb of Channelview on Monday morning.

A witness told authorities that there may have been a fourth person who fled before the group entered the home, Gonzalez said. Investigators have not yet spoken to the person.

A man who identified himself as a cousin of the homeowner told NBC affiliate KPRC that his relative was shot in the leg and back. He spent Monday in surgery, Cesar Lopez said.