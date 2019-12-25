Breaking News
WINTER STORM WARNING KERN COUNTY MOUNTAINS…LOCAL PASSES IMPACTED CHRISTMAS NIGHT!

Texas homeowner shoots and kills 3 with shotgun during break-in

National

by: By Tim Stelloh

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape_1529966957109.jpg.jpg

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (NBC News) — A Texas homeowner shot and killed three people who he said were trying to break into his trailer home, authorities said.

The homeowner was injured in the exchange of gunfire Monday and remained hospitalized, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

Gonzalez said the homeowner, whom he did not identify, opened fire on the men with a shotgun after they entered the trailer in the Houston suburb of Channelview on Monday morning.

A witness told authorities that there may have been a fourth person who fled before the group entered the home, Gonzalez said. Investigators have not yet spoken to the person.

A man who identified himself as a cousin of the homeowner told NBC affiliate KPRC that his relative was shot in the leg and back. He spent Monday in surgery, Cesar Lopez said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News