Siblings save infant sister from strangulation by mother in Florida, police say

Police say a south Florida mother tried to strangle her own children. Luckily, they were able to fight her off and save their baby sister.

Ailenys Carmenate was wiping back tears before the bond court judge had even called her name.

Facing several charges in an arrest form that details a harrowing account that Carmenate tried to strangle her six-month-old baby girl.

Locked in the bedroom with her police say her 12-year-old and her 9-year-old who according to the document pulls the defendant’s hair, bites her arms, and kicked her to save the baby’s life.

Randy Montano is the father of the baby and he says the older kids are his step kids.

When the eldest child unlocks the door for him, police say Montano tried to wrestle Carmenate’s hands from the baby’s neck. They fell to the floor, the baby suffering a head injury. After he escapes the Hialeah apartment with the baby, the arrest form says Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old,but he was able to escape her grasp.

While running away he says he sees his mom dragging his nine-year-old sister by the hair back into the room. She told investigators her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat saying she quote “could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die.”

The document says Carmenate released her throat and she was able to flee out of the apartment. Montano says their little baby is doing just fine.

He claims this is the first time Carmenate ever done something like this, adding that he thinks she is suffering from post-partum depression.

Carmenate is facing multiple charges, including two counts of premeditated attempted murder.