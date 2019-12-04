Sheriffs in Ohio looking for a man with a distinctive tattoo

Marietta, OH (WTRF)- The Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County is looking for a man with a pothead tattoo on his face.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warned residents not to attempt to apprehend Christopher, instead encouraging them to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.

Sheriff’s deputies say he also has other tattoos, including the words “Lone Wolf” across his fingers, “Laugh Now, cry Later” theater masks on his leg and a cross with a crown on his neck.