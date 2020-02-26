President Trump holds press conference on the administration’s response to coronavirus

KGET 17
by: Jose Franco
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Trump and other federal officials are providing an update on the government’s response to coronavirus.
Highlights from the press conference:
President Trump says coronavirus risk to Americans is "very low," administration effectively handling the outbreak. https://t.co/uCJVUTx2xg pic.twitter.com/zhoXl3nsWc— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2020
