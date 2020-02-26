President Trump holds press conference on the administration’s response to coronavirus

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump and other federal officials are providing an update on the government’s response to coronavirus.

Highlights from the press conference:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News