Poll: Nearly a third of American voters fear they won’t be able to pay for health care in the coming year

Nearly a third of American voters fear they won’t be able to pay for health care in the coming year, a new poll shows.

In a poll conducted by NBC News and the Commonwealth Fund between January 28 and February 16 that included a nationally representative sample of likely U.S. voters, 31 percent said they were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months, 29 percent feared they wouldn’t have enough money to pay for out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs and 32 percent worried about being able to afford other out-of-pocket costs.

Nearly 80 percent of likely voters said they thought reducing health care costs should be a high priority for the next president.

“The poll results underscore the overall concern people have about affording health care,” said Sara Collins, vice president for Health Care Coverage and Access at the Commonwealth Fund.

The new stats may be an underestimate of the level of Americans’ concern because people were asked specifically about the next 12 months rather than overall worry, she said.

The poll included 2,303 adults age 18 and older, with 1,594 likely voters, whose answers were the focus of the analysis.

One in five likely voters said they had problems paying or were unable to pay their medical bills over the last two years. Among them, 46 percent said they had dipped into savings or retirement funds to pay bills, 46 percent said they had borrowed money from family or friends, 34 percent said they had taken on credit card debt, 26 percent said they had sold jewelry or furniture and 7 percent said they had raised money through crowd sourcing.

“This shows that incomes haven’t really kept pace with health insurance costs,” Collins said. “When middle income people are stuck with large bills they are resorting to extreme measures to cover those bills.”

Another worrisome issue, Collins said, is that more than one in five (22 percent) people said they or a family member had a health problem worsen in the past 12 months because they had delayed getting health care or medications due to the cost.

That’s what happened to Lisa Wilson. When the Iowa woman lost her job back in 2015 she lost her health insurance, which meant she also missed her annual mammogram because she couldn’t afford to pay for it. Even though she found another job eight months later, the lost time cost her dearly. Her next mammogram turned up an advanced cancer.

“It was shocking,” Wilson said. “They told me it was pretty aggressive and I needed to seek care.”

At 55, Wilson is currently battling that stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her bones and liver. And her insurance woes haven’t ended. Her current insurance company has denied claims for the PET scans Wilson needs to monitor the effectiveness of her treatments — after initially saying it would pay. In the hole for $15,000, the Iowa woman had to dip into her 401K to pay her medical bills.

“It’s bad enough to have to fight cancer and then to have to turn around and fight the insurance company as well, that takes a lot of time and effort that could be spent focusing on the care,” she said.

Many people were worried about the unpredictability of what might or might not be covered by their insurance. More than a quarter (28 percent) of likely voters worry they will receive an unexpected or surprise medical bill over the next year.

While 78 percent of likely voters think the next president should make reducing health care costs a top priority, there was disagreement, along party lines, as to who would do this best. More than half of likely voters (54 percent) said they were very or somewhat confident that a Democratic president would work to make health care more affordable, as compared to the 42 percent who said they were very or somewhat confident that President Trump, if he were re-elected, would make health care more affordable.

Among Democrats, 85 percent had confidence that a Democratic president would make health care more affordable and similarly 85 percent of Republicans had confidence that President Trump could do the same.