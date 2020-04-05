Online Shopping: The Smarter & Safer Alternative

As Americans continue to self isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping is booming, for food and every other good imaginable.

(NBC News) As people continue to shelter in place the need to shop, and doing it safely, has become a growing concern.

The best way to do that is online.



Martin Bransbury, founder of the app Streetify, says he can take you outside, virtually.



“What Streetify does is take shopping streets and malls and turns them into a virtual form,” Bransbury explains. “It has every shopping street and mall in the U.S., Canada, U.K., India and Australia.”

He says his is helping mom-and-pop businesses stay in business. The app identifies deals and posts them in the virtual storefront window. Owners can add their own messages as well.



“It has millions of businesses in it,” Bransbury says. “It helps consumers continue to shop.”



Streetify isn’t alone. Ebay is joining in on the fight to help keep Main Street America alive by offering free online stores to those who normally don’t sell on their site.

Online shopping for food has also increased, with several services offering delivery, so you don’t have to leave the house at all.

Read more: https://on.today.com/2UXayCB