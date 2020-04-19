Maria’s story: From homeless shelter to city council

(WEAU) — Maria Guzman has taken a long, winding road to western Wisconsin.

Born in Brooklyn but raised in Philadelphia, Guzman came to the Midwest after her husband of 30 years passed away and she had to take on three jobs to support her and her grandson.

She moved to Eau Claire a little over a year ago to be closer to her grandson’s family, but ended up on the streets after a month.

“You can’t sugarcoat it. I’m not going to say it was great or good but in the long run it’s up to you, what you want to take out of it. We are there to help, they are there to help,” said Guzman.

After a few difficult months that included thoughts of suicide and a hospital stay, things turned around.

Guzman was the first person to move into Solis Circle last fall, a new affordable housing complex in Altoona.

It was there she met the city’s mayor.

He later approached her about running for a spot on the city council.

“Being homeless I was a little iffy at first but then I, there’s so much that I can do. I was humbled, honored, all kinds of good things. And definitely after I thought about it said yes,” Guzman explained.

During the spring primary, Guzman was elected as the District 3 Council Person.

