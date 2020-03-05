Man fulfills 5-year promise to bring llama to sister’s wedding

(CNN) — A promise delivered, much to a bride’s chagrin. Five years ago Mendl Weinstock says his sister Riva Weinstock was talking endlessly about her future wedding in a car ride with friends.

He blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him. Thinking that it was just a joke… his sister Riva accepted. Fast forward five years, and Mendl held up the promise.

He rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400 and even had a custom tuxedo made.

While the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva’s friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table. Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable and that she’s already started planning her revenge.