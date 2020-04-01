Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits central Idaho

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Tuesday evening in central Idaho, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. A second quake struck near the same area about a half hour later.

The quake struck in a mountainous area about 78 miles northeast of Boise at around 5:52 p.m. local time, data showed.

A second quake, measured at a magnitude of 4.6, struck near the same area about a half hour later.

NBC affiliate KTVB reports the first quake was felt in a wide area stretching into Montana and as far as Spokane, Washington.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the Idaho capital, its police department said.

Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time. Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 1, 2020

The USGS says both quakes were registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.