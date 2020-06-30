KCFD honors ‘Granite Mountain Hotshots,’ who lost their lives seven years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department honored the “Granite Mountain Hotshots,” 19 Arizona firefighters who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Wildfire seven years ago. Kern County Fire made a tribute post on social media asking for the community to reflect on their sacrifice. The firefighters were part of the hotshots team within the Prescott Fire Department.
Here is a look back at a story from 2013:
“Please take a moment to read through the names of the firefighters and reflect on their sacrifice,” said KCFD in a social media post.
Granite Mountain Hotshots:
Andrew Ashcraft
Robert Caldwell
Travis Carter
Dustin Deford
Christopher MacKenzie
Eric Marsh
Grant McKee
Sean Misner
Scott Norris
Wade Parker
John Percin
Anthony Rose
Jesse Steed
Joe Thurston
Travis Turbyfill
William Warneke
Clayton Whitted
Kevin Woyjeck
Garret Zuppiger
Many of the firefighters were in their 20s and many left behind wives and children.
The “Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park” in Arizona was dedicated in their honor in 2016. The park has set up a page dedicated to the fallen heroes with photos and biographies, you can find it here.