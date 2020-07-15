Justice Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Possible Infection

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer

(NBC BOSTON) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a possible infection, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well,” the court said.

On Tuesday, the court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington the previous evening after experiencing fever and chills. She then underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.