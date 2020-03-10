Investigator: Body had ‘exact clothing’ as missing toddler

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An investigator revealed new details about the discovery of a child’s body on property belonging to relatives of a Tennessee woman whose daughter was reported missing last month.

At a quickly-arranged court hearing Monday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley said the body found in Blountville had the “exact clothing” that Megan Boswell said her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, was wearing when she went missing, WJHL-TV reported.

Other clothing, diapers and toys that would have belonged to the child were also found on the property, Fraley said.

Results of an autopsy were still pending.

Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with filing a false report in her daughter’s disappearance and has been held in the Sullivan County jail. Judge James Goodwin increased Boswell’s bond Monday to $150,000, according to news outlets.

Fraley also testified that Boswell has made “inculpatory statements” during interviews with investigators since her daughter went missing, WJHL-TV reported. Inculpatory statements are legally described as implying or placing guilt.

Boswell’s attorney Brad Sproles declined an interview with the television station, which was the only TV station in the courtroom Monday.