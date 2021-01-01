FDA recalls Sportmix pet food products after 28 dogs die

(KGET) — Sportmix pet food products have been recalled after 28 dogs have died and eight sickened from eating their products. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products contain fatal levels of aflatoxin, a mold that grows on corn and other gains used in pet food.

Pet owners are advised to stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarians. Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea.

Lot codes can found, appearing as a three-line code, on the back of each bag.

List of recalled Sportmix dry pet food products: