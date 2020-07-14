Bond denied for woman charged in connection with Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s murder

The judge denied bond for the second suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillen Tuesday afternoon. 22-year-old Cecily Anne Aguilar also pleaded not guilty while appearing before the judge via Zoom.

During her first court appearance, prosecutors claimed Aguilar helped 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist Aaron Robinson in disposing of a body.

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

Authorities say Robinson committed suicide when approached by Killeen Police and that he admitted to Aguilar he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22 – the same day Guillen disappeared.

After a search on June 21, Texas Rangers found a burn site with what appeared to be burned remains of a “tough box.” This was a box similar to what interviewed witnesses on Fort Hood say they saw Robinson pulling the night of Guillen’s disappearance.

Cell phone records showed both Robinson and Aguilar were near the Leon River together.

Investigators say a phone call took place between Aguilar and Robinson and Robinson acknowledged “they found pieces.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney said Aguilar called someone after she was booked in the Bell County Jail to delete her Facebook account. Prosecutors also say she deleted her and Robinson’s Gmail accounts.

Aguilar faces three counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and each count carries a 20-year prison sentence.