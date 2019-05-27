Blast Away Bad Breath...With Lasers!

(KPRC) Dentist Mary Frances Riley is using laser technology to help patients eliminate 95% of bacteria in their mouths.



"The laser light sees through healthy tissue and targets and destroys the bacteria in the mouth that target inflammation and periodontal disease," Dr. Riley explains.



Preventing or reversing gum disease is important to reduce sensitivity, bad breath and much worse.



"Oral inflammation leads to systemic disease such as cardiovascular disease, lung disease," she says. "It really is oral health leading to systemic health."



By eliminating the bacteria, she said your body's immune system can then focus on the inflammation -- making it a somewhat natural way to defend against disease.



