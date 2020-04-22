At least 1 dead after tornadoes, severe weather sweep across parts of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At least one person has died as a result of tornadoes that swept across Oklahoma Wednesday.

Officials with the Marshall County Emergency Management confirmed the death after a tornado touched down in Madill.

Several Madill residents took to Twitter to post photos and videos that they took of the tornado.

This tornado just went through Madill, OK. Emergency management checking for damage and injuries! @kfor #OKWX https://t.co/wkbwlNkEsY — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) April 22, 2020

Officials urged residents in several southern Oklahoma counties to take shelter amid tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening.

According to KFOR, several people have shared photos of a tornado on the ground.

TORNADO on the ground heading towards Dougherty, OK! #okwx pic.twitter.com/uttvHSl8l2 — Brandon Osterhout (@Osterhout15) April 22, 2020

#Tornado on the ground! This was North of Springer, OK moments ago #wxok pic.twitter.com/PjDS025ler — Mike DeLange (@SeeMikeChase) April 22, 2020

The National Weather Service in Norman showed the movement of four severe weather cells amid tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma and north Texas.

509 pm update – four tornado warnings in effect across southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Please stay alert!!! pic.twitter.com/QyOC7ox9pW — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 22, 2020

This is a developing story.