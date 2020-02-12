2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Lutz said the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.

One is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. The injuries were described as not life threatening.

Baltimore County Police Department spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky confirms that one of the department’s officers was shot and taken to Shock Trauma to be treated. She said she didn’t immediately have any information about the officer’s condition.

Litofsky said she didn’t know exactly where the shooting occurred but believes it was near the city and county lines.