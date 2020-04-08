National Weather Service issues weather alerts for parts of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and flash flood watch for parts of Kern County Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow for the Kern County Mountain above 5,000 feet and wind gusting as high as 45 mph are expected.

This is in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Meantime, a flash flood watch is in effect for the Kern County Desert and Indian Wells Valley through the evening. Heavy rains may cause flooding of washes, canyons and arroyos, that is according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter account.

Flash Flood Watch now in effect the the Kern County Desert and Indian Wells Valley through this evening. Heavy rains may cause flooding of washes, canyons and arroyos. #CAwx — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 8, 2020

They say travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.