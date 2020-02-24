National Pancake Day to take place Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, you can chow down on a short stack of pancakes to help out a local children’s hospital. 

IHOP will be raising money for Children’s Miracle Network, including the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. 

They’ll be accepting donations and offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. 

Plus diners have a chance to win free pancakes for life. 

It’s happening Tuesday, February 25,  from 7 am to 7 p.m. at all IHOP restaurants in Kern County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News