Car donated to 20-year-old raising her 5 siblings
ORLANDO (CNN) -- A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast and some kind donors are helping make her life a little easier.
Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years.
After hearing of her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a car.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.
Samantha said doing everything on her own is very hard but the car is a big help.
She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
