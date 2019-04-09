Car donated to 20-year-old raising her 5 siblings

ORLANDO (CNN) -- A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast and some kind donors are helping make her life a little easier.

Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years.

After hearing of her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a car.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.

Samantha said doing everything on her own is very hard but the car is a big help.

She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.