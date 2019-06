Friday is National Doughnut Day! Around town you can find some great deals, even FREE doughnuts! Below you’ll find a list of local locations with amazing offers!

Sugar Twist

– FREE doughnuts from 10am to 4pm (1 per person)

Donut Hut

– FREE doughnut holes (half a dozen) with any purchase

Krispy Kreme

– FREE doughnut (no purchase necessary)

Mom’s Donuts

– FREE doughnut with the purchase of a drink

Dunkin‘

– Grab your FREE doughnut with any beverage purchase