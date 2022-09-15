BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National cheeseburger day is Sept. 18. Here is a roundup of cheeseburger deals around Bakersfield.

Pops Burger

2821 Taft Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93313

Double Cheeseburger combo includes medium fries and drink for $7.99

Family 4 pack comes with 4 burgers, 4 drinks and one family sized fries for $28.99

Family 5 pack includes 5 burgers, 1 family sized fries for $28.99

Happy Jacks

1800 20th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Free drink with purchase of any burger

Shake N’ Buns

2517 White Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Lunch special classic burger combo features 1 medium drink and fries for $7.99

Family 4 pack includes 4 burgers, 4 drinks and 1 family sized fries for $29.99

2 burgers for $5 after 5 p.m.

Know of any others? Send us a tip at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv