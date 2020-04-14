Murder, kidnapping and ultimately an officer-involved shooting leaves two people dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Authorities say it was murder, kidnapping and ultimately an officer-involved shooting that left two people dead, and an abducted child without his mother and baby fighting for his life.
It started with a shooting in Lamont that fatally wounded a pregnant woman and ended on Taft highway with a shootout. 17 news was there all night long.
Javier Vidal’s, 36, violent night ended in an hours-long standoff with authorities. 17 news cameras captured the gun battle between Vidal and the sheriff’s swat team.
Vidal was pronounced dead at the scene around 4 a.m.
It all started around seven-and-a-half hours earlier at about 8:30 Sunday night.
Neighbor Mario Soto, says he heard two gunshots. He said soon after his niece came to him and told him, the girl across the street was just killed by her boyfriend.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont and found 34-year-old Audreyanna Rivera had been shot. She was seven months pregnant.
Rivera was transported to Kern Medical where she died.
According to Vidal’s family, the baby, a boy is the N-I-C-U in Madera.
During the initial investigation, deputies found that Vidal had abducted his two-year-old son. An amber alert was then issued.
About three hours later, the little boy was found. Vidal had dropped him off and fled.
Just minutes after Vidal was located in the 2900 block of Taft Highway. Over a period of four hours, gunfire was exchanged between the swat team and Vidal
Vidal’s family didn’t want to go on camera but did share with 17 news that the couple argued with each other a lot.
They added, Vidal had recently been released from prison.
Vidal has lengthy criminal record.
He has 25 court cases, misdemeanors and felonies in Lamont, Shafter and Bakersfield.
His most recent felony case was from 2017. Vidal was charged for possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a firearm.