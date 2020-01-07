Four vehicle accident in south Bakersfield leaves one child in critical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is responding to a multiple vehicle accident in southeast Bakersfield.

BPD received a call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning about an accident involving four vehicles on Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road.

Police have confirmed that five minors were hurt and two adults complained of pain. Two of the minors sustained minor injuries, two other minors sustained moderate injuries and one 9-year-old child has major injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The roadway is blocked at Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road.

This crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle left the scene and also left their car.

This is a developing story.