TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on the 27000 block of Tank Farm Road.

The warrant was served at the arrest of Taft resident Joe Barraza. Barraza was originally arrested on a felony warrant on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, illegal discharge of a firearm and domestic violence. Officials said they found two loaded firearms on Barraza at the time of his arrest.

During a search of his home, deputies said they found several assault rifles, handguns, gun parts, ammunition and methamphetamine.

Barraza was arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons offenses including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short barreled rifle and drug possession.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or remain anonymous at (661) 322-4040.