Multi-car accident shuts down southbound lane of Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill, the Democratic challenger for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's seat to represent California's 23rd Congressional District, has raised more than $100,000 in just over a week, according to a news release.

“The amount of support our campaign has received has been truly inspiring,” Gill said in the release. "I know that it will take a big coalition to bring about the change we need to address the problems holding back our communities. I am ready to get to work to bring people together.”