Msgr. Craig Harrison files second defamation lawsuit

Monsignor Craig Harrison has filed a second defamation lawsuit as the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and Firebaugh police continue to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The lawsuit was filed against Brother Justin Gilligan, a Catholic monk, who is also known as Ryan Dixon. (A link to the lawsuit is below.)

Gilligan is one of several men who spoke with the Diocese of Fresno and Bakersfield police about behavior he said he witnessed with Msgr. Harrison he felt was inappropriate, according to police reports.

Gilliigan also is the only person to have publicly come out with allegations against Msgr. Harrison since Harrison was placed on administrative leave by the Diocese on April 24.

In May, Gilligan told 17 News he’d prepared a statement regarding Msgr. Harrison that he gave 17 News and the Bakersfield Californian newspaper permission to publish. He said it was the hardest decision of his life and anticipated serious backlash, but said he felt it was important that people understood how the investigation unfolded.

The lawsuit filed last week names Gilligan and Does 1-50 as defendants, stating they “negligently and maliciously published and re-published false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements.”

The complaint further says the statements made by Gilligan were false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous on their face and were made negligently and maliciously with reckless disregard for the falsity (serious doubts as to the truth) of the allegations.”

In July, Bakersfield police closed its investigation into Msgr. Harrison and declined to pursue criminal charges, citing a lack of sufficient evidence as well as statute of limitations.

Merced police finished their investigation months ago, but the Merced District Attorney’s Office said it will not decide on pursuing a case against Msgr. Harrison until all criminal investigations are complete. Firebaugh Police and the Diocese of Fresno are still investigating Harrison.

Last month, Msgr. Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit against the organization Roman Catholic Faithful and its founder Stephen Brady.

Msgr. Harrison and his attorneys have strongly maintained his innocence in all allegations against him since he was placed on leave by the Diocese of Fresno. Harrison’s attorneys say they look forward to clearing his name and helping him return to his parish at St. Francis.

Download the full lawsuit here: